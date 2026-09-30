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Home / India / India’s 8% share of global gems and jewellery exports signals strong manufacturing base: NITI Aayog

India’s 8% share of global gems and jewellery exports signals strong manufacturing base: NITI Aayog

Dr Pravakar Sahoo, Program Director, NITI Aayog, highlighted that India currently accounts for an 8 per cent share of global gems and jewellery exports, excluding raw gold, underscoring the country’s manufacturing and export capabilities

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:20 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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India’s gems and jewellery sector must move towards greater value addition, design, diversification and stronger global market positioning to unlock its next phase of growth, said Dr Pravakar Sahoo, Program Director, NITI Aayog, while addressing the inaugural session of the Gems & Jewellery Conference 2026 – India’s Jewellery Moment: From Craft to Commerce, Innovation to Impact in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The conference was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) with support from the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

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Dr Sahoo highlighted that India currently accounts for an 8 per cent share of global gems and jewellery exports, excluding raw gold, underscoring the country’s manufacturing and export capabilities.

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He noted that while India has built significant strength in diamonds and jewellery, there is considerable scope to expand into other product categories and strengthen its share in global markets through value creation, better design, and branding and market diversification.

Emphasising the importance of the sector to India’s wider economic ambitions, Dr Sahoo noted that gems and jewellery is both employment-intensive and export-oriented, making it an important contributor to India’s growth and foreign exchange earnings.

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He called for greater attention to productivity, competitiveness and the development of an ecosystem that can enable India to scale up in labour-intensive sectors while preserving its rich craftsmanship.

He also highlighted the need to address fragmentation in the industry, strengthen infrastructure and financing, build greater trust and transparency, and diversify India’s export and import markets amid changing global trade dynamics.

Drawing attention to international examples, he noted that countries without significant natural endowments have successfully built globally competitive jewellery ecosystems through infrastructure, processing and market development.

G R Anand Ananthapadmanabhan, Chairman, CII Gems & Jewellery Taskforce and Managing Director, GRT Group, underlined the deep economic and social significance of jewellery in India, describing it as much more than an adornment or investment.

He noted that jewellery has historically served as a source of savings and financial security for Indian families, including during periods of economic distress. He called for collective support from industry, government and consumers to take Indian jewellery to the next level globally.

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