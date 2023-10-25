India's AC power demand to rise 9-fold by 2050

New Delhi, October 24
India’s demand for electricity for running household air conditioners is estimated to expand nine-fold by 2050 and will exceed total power consumption in the whole of Africa today, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.
In its latest World Energy Outlook, the IEA said India would see the largest energy demand growth of any country or region in the world over the next three decades.
It projected India’s energy supply to rise from 42 exajoules (EJ) in 2022 to 53.7 EJ in 2030 and 73 EJ in 2050 under the stated policies scenario and 47.6 EJ by 2030 and 60.3 EJ by 2050 as per announced pledges. Oil demand is seen rising from 5.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022 to 6.8 million bpd in 2030 and 7.8 million bpd in 2050 under the stated policies scenario. Under announced pledges, this demand is seeking 6.2 million bpd in 2030 and 4.7 million bpd in 2050.
The IEA said over the past five decades, India witnessed over 700 heatwave events, which have claimed over 17,000 lives. The AC ownership has tripled since 2010 to reach 24 units per 100 households. —- PTI
Heatwave killed 17,000 in 50 years
- Over the past five decades, India has witnessed over 700 incidents of heatwave, claiming a staggering 17,000 lives
- AC ownership in India has been steadily rising, tripling since 2010 to reach 24 units per 100 households
