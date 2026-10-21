India’s AI market could increase by $100 billion from IPOs: Goldman Sachs report

India's publicly traded artificial intelligence (AI) sector may see an increase of USD 50 billion to USD 100 billion in market capitalisation in the next two to five years as private AI firms prepare for initial public offerings (IPOs), according to a Goldman Sachs report.

The report identified 84 privately owned Indian firms with considerable involvement in the AI value chain, estimating their total current worth at approximately USD 55 billion. Among these, 71 companies are in growth, late, infrastructure, or buyout investment phases, with a total estimated worth of USD 54 billion.

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Goldman Sachs forecast that between 25 and 50 percent of these 71 firms may become publicly traded in the next two to five years. With an average IPO valuation estimated at four times their present value, these offerings could contribute between USD 50 billion and USD 100 billion to India’s publicly traded AI market.

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“The report indicated that we project around USD 50 billion to USD 100 billion in additional market capitalisation might be contributed to India’s publicly-traded AI sector from potential IPOs in the next 2-5 years, assuming 25-50 percent of the approximately 70 mid-to-late-stage private AI contenders (currently valued at around USD 54 billion) go public at a weighted average increase of 4x in valuation,” highlighted the report.

The report stated that the possible listings might expand the market beyond its existing focus on AI infrastructure, bringing in sectors such as data center operators, enterprise AI services, conversational AI, cloud and data management, healthcare AI, and computer vision.

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“Funding from private equity (PE) for Indian AI startups has surged threefold since 2024,” the report noted, emphasizing the swift rise in investor enthusiasm for the industry.

Investment from private equity in Indian AI startups increased to approximately USD 5 billion in 2025, up from USD 1.6 billion in 2024. Investment in the first eight to nine months of 2026 had already reached the total from the previous year, positioning funding to surpass the 2025 high, as stated in the report.

The proportion of total private equity funding in India attributed to AI increased from roughly 5 percent in 2024 to about 20 percent in 2026. According to Stanford University’s 2026 AI Index Report, Goldman Sachs noted that in 2025, India was sixth worldwide for private AI investments and fourth in terms of newly funded AI firms.

Among the 84 identified companies, upstream AI enablers, which involve firms in power, semiconductors, and data centre infrastructure, represent roughly USD 35 billion in worth. Downstream AI users, who implement AI in areas like healthcare, financial services, and enterprise software, represent USD 18 billion, whereas core AI model firms make up USD 2 billion.