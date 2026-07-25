India's ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh was on Saturday inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

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The decision was taken during the ongoing meeting of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 48th session in Busan, South Korea.

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"New inscription on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List: Ancient Buddhist Site of Sarnath, #India," UNESCO posted on X.

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This is India's 45th site to join the list of UNESCO World Heritage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the inscription, stating that the site has a deep connection with Lord Buddha, whose timeless message of wisdom, compassion, and harmony inspires the world.

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In August 2025, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that India had submitted a dossier titled 'Ancient Buddhist Site, Sarnath' to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre for the 2025-26 nomination cycle.

He said this in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha.

The World Heritage Committee is one of the two bodies governing the Convention for the Protection of the World's Cultural and Natural Heritage.