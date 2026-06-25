India’s assistive technology market could reach USD 8-10 billion by 2030: NCPEDP

India’s assistive technology market could reach USD 8-10 billion by 2030, yet less than 10 per cent of people in low and middle income countries have access to such devices, says a white paper.

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The paper, released by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), assumes significance as the need for assistive technology is rapidly growing across the world.

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According to the World Health Organization, more than 2.5 billion people globally require at least one assistive technology product such as eyeglasses, hearing aids, wheelchairs, prosthetics or communication applications.

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The report calls for a comprehensive overhaul of how India designs, delivers, finances and sustains assistive technology for persons with disabilities, older persons and those with functional limitations.

Experts say assistive technology buyers should be seen as “consumers” rather than “beneficiaries”. They say a robust assistive technology ecosystem can not only improve inclusion and independence for millions of Indians but also emerge as a major driver of innovation, entrepreneurship and job creation.

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NCPEDP Executive Director Arman Ali underlined the need to reposition assistive technology from a welfare issue to a development and economic growth priority.

“For too long, assistive technology has been viewed only as a device distribution issue. It is much more than that. It determines whether a child can learn, whether an adult can work, whether an elderly person can live independently and whether millions can participate fully in society. India now needs a National Assistive Technology Policy that creates a complete ecosystem, not just another scheme,” he said.

Millions of elderly people and those living with long-term health conditions such as diabetes, dementia, vision impairment and hearing loss also rely on products and services such as wheelchairs, hearing aids, spectacles, white canes and speech recognition software to live independently and participate fully in society, he noted.

Launching the white paper, Manmeet Kaur Nanda, Additional Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), said India has a unique opportunity to build a globally competitive and inclusive assistive technology ecosystem.

“Assistive technology is central to enabling independence, dignity and equal participation. The recommendations in this White Paper provide an important roadmap for future action,” she said.

The paper also identifies fragmented responsibilities across ministries, weak service networks, inadequate financing, lack of lifecycle support and low awareness among beneficiaries as key barriers to the widespread adoption of assistive technology. It recommends stronger inter-ministerial coordination, lifecycle-based service delivery, quality and safety standards, workforce development, innovative financing models, insurance-linked coverage and robust monitoring systems.

Deepa Nagraj, Senior Vice President & Head, Mphasis, noted that India has one of the largest populations of persons with disabilities in the world and with greater investment in accessibility and assistive technologies, we can unlock a significant and flourishing market while driving meaningful social impact.

Expert Subodh Sachan said the country is well placed to emerge as a global hub for assistive technology innovation.

“India has the startups, research institutions, digital infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities needed to lead this sector. What is required now is a coordinated policy and investment framework that helps innovation scale and reach those who need it most,” he noted.