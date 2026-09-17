The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) has steadily widened the circle of family members eligible for treatment, including adopted sisters and critically or terminally ill married sons and brothers, while the contribution paid by the primary cardholder remains unchanged.

The latest expansion came on September 7, when the Union Health Ministry allowed adopted sisters of CGHS beneficiaries to be included as dependent family members, subject to the same conditions that apply to biological sisters.

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Under the office memorandum, the sister must have been legally adopted by the parents of the CGHS beneficiary and meet the existing dependency, residence, income and marital-status requirements. She must normally reside with the cardholder and earn no more than Rs 9,000 a month plus applicable dearness allowance. Coverage is available, as applicable, to unmarried, divorced, abandoned or separated sisters.

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This followed another significant expansion issued on September 1, under which dependent sons and brothers who are critically or terminally ill can continue receiving CGHS medical benefits even after marriage.

Earlier, coverage for sons and brothers was restricted to unmarried dependants, with an age limit of 25 years for sons and 18 years for brothers. The age restrictions did not apply in the case of permanent disability, for which lifelong coverage was already available.

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The latest rules state that marriage will not end medical attendance facilities for a dependent son or brother covered because of critical or terminal illness or permanent disability. Lifetime coverage has also been extended to cases involving chronic, severe, critical or terminal illnesses that cause substantial and continuing functional impairment or leave the person unable to earn a livelihood or live independently.

The changes are significant because CGHS does not operate like conventional health insurance, where adding an elderly or seriously ill member can substantially increase the premium. The contribution paid by a CGHS cardholder remains unchanged despite the wider eligibility.

For the government, however, the expansion could have financial implications because there is no fixed monetary ceiling on treatment expenditure for CGHS beneficiaries. For a person with a critical or terminal illness, the change could provide access to potentially expensive treatment that conventional health insurance may not cover or may heavily restrict.

But the benefit remains tied to the CGHS family network. A seriously ill person can access the expanded provisions only if they have an eligible parent or sibling who is a CGHS cardholder.

The scheme has also historically treated dependent daughters and sisters differently from sons and brothers. There is no age limit for dependent daughters and sisters, but their coverage normally ends if they marry or take up employment above the prescribed income limit. Unmarried, divorced, abandoned or separated daughters and sisters can remain covered for life as long as they continue to satisfy the dependency and income conditions.

Children and siblings must generally reside with the primary CGHS cardholder to qualify for benefits.