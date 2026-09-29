India’s coal power boom drives urban air pollution deaths up by 30%, Oxford-led research finds

India’s rapid economic growth since 2000 has been accompanied by a nearly fourfold rise in electricity demand, with coal accounting for about 76 per cent of power generation and contributing to worsening urban air pollution, a study published in Nature Cities has found.

The study, titled Economic-boom-driven electricity demand linked to urban air pollution and health in India, found that urban PM2.5-attributable deaths increased from approximately 0.7 million in 2000 to 0.9 million in 2020 — a rise of about 30 per cent. Deaths attributable to power-sector emissions rose from around 15,000 to nearly 3,00,000 during the same period, an increase of approximately 1,800 per cent.

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Researchers from the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge found that India’s per-capita GDP increased about threefold between 2000 and 2020, while electricity demand rose from around 450 TWh to nearly 2,000 TWh. During the period, coal supplied between 75 and 80 per cent of total electricity generation.

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The researchers said the expansion of coal-based power generation was accompanied by higher sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions and a substantial increase in urban aerosol loading. Sulphate emerged as the dominant contributor, accounting for about 46.4 per cent of urban aerosol optical depth in 2020, up from 35.5 per cent in 2000.

“This is not simply a story of development making pollution worse. Rising incomes have enabled a major transition towards cleaner household energy, with important health benefits. The challenge is to ensure that the electricity supporting those gains is itself generated more cleanly,” said study co-author Dr Basudev Swain, Department of Physics, University of Oxford at the time of the study, now Goethe University Frankfurt, Germany.

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India had 71 coal-fired power plants before 2000, with another 182 commissioned between 2001 and 2024, taking the total to 253 by 2024. The maximum concentration of these plants was in the Indo-Gangetic region. The study noted that these regions also experienced substantial population and urban growth, with population-density increases exceeding 300–500 persons per square kilometre in several areas, alongside increased purchasing power parity.

Urban PM2.5 concentrations also increased, with average levels rising from around 35-38 micrograms per cubic metre in 2000 to more than 40-45 micrograms per cubic metre by 2020. In parts of northern and eastern India, PM2.5 levels exceeded 60-80 micrograms per cubic metre in 2020.

At the same time, rising incomes improved access to cleaner cooking fuels and technologies. Clean-cooking access increased from about 25 per cent in 2000 to nearly 75 per cent by 2023, while household air-pollution deaths declined. However, outdoor air-pollution deaths increased substantially, indicating a shift in the pollution burden from indoor to outdoor environments.

The researchers said the findings highlight the need to align economic development with rapid decarbonisation of electricity generation.

“Our findings have implications well beyond India. They show how difficult it can be to break the link between economic development and coal dependence when rapidly rising electricity demand and energy-security concerns prolong reliance on existing coal infrastructure. Coal-fired power not only worsens air quality and harms public health; its aerosol emissions can also reduce solar power output, directly weakening the clean energy transition,” said study co-author Dr Rui Song.