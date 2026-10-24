India’s culture foundation of its existence: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi on Friday said India’s ancient civilisational heritage and enduring ideas should inspire the country’s development journey. He was addressing the three-day Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan marking 75 years of the Chinmaya Mission.

“Our nation is the birthplace of our culture and the foundation of our existence,” Modi said. Modi recalled his meeting with Swami Chinmayananda in Vadodara in 1993. He said the experience of seeing the spiritual leader’s holographic projection and interacting with it brought back memories of their conversations, the guru’s affection and his blessings.

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"I thank the Chinmaya Mission for recreating the experience through modern technology. My conversation with Swami Chinmayananda had centred on harnessing the potential of young people to build a strong and capable India," he noted.

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"A few years after meeting him, the people blessed me with the opportunity to serve as the CM of Gujarat. Since then, for the past 25 years, I have continuously served the country as head of government to the best of my ability. Gurudev’s blessings have been with me throughout this journey," he added.

The event marks the culmination of year-long celebrations commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Chinmaya Mission, founded by Swami Chinmayananda in 1951 to make the teachings of Vedanta and the Bhagavad Gita accessible to people. More than 9,000 participants from India and abroad are expected to attend the three-day global gathering, being held from October 23 to 25.

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Over the decades, the Mission has expanded its activities beyond spiritual instruction to include education, cultural preservation, youth empowerment and community service. The anniversary celebrations began last year with the release of a Tamil versification of the Bhagavad Gita by PM Modi at Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Tamil Nadu. The work was produced by the Chinmaya Mission, with music by Ilaiyaraaja.