India’s diplomacy touched new heights in last 30 days: PM Modi

He asserted that clean, clear and stable governance is necessary for the country's developmental journey to continue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the G20 University Connect Finale programme at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, September 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India's diplomacy touched new heights in the last 30 days and some decisions taken during the G20 Summit have potential to change the direction the 21st century world takes.

Addressing students, faculty members and heads of educational institutions at the finale of the G20 University Connect here, the prime minister said he met 85 world leaders during the past 30 days.

"In today's polarised international atmosphere, it is not a small thing to get so many countries together on one platform," he said, referring to the G20 Summit in Delhi earlier this month.

He asserted that clean, clear and stable governance is necessary for the country's developmental journey to continue.

"I want to give you a report card of the last 30 days. That will give you an idea of the speed and scale of New India. You must remember August 23! Everyone was praying and then suddenly there was a smile on everyone's face. The entire world heard India's voice: 'India is on the Moon'.

"August 23 has become immortal in the country as the National Space Day. Soon after the success of its lunar mission, India launched its solar mission," he added.

Asserting that India's diplomacy reached new heights in the past 30 days, the prime minister said the G20 Summit could have been limited to a diplomatic and Delhi-centric programme but India made it a people-driven national movement.

Six more countries have joined BRICS community due to India's efforts, the prime minister said.

"A 100 per cent consensus on the Delhi declaration made global headlines...some decisions taken during the G20 Summit have potential to change the 21st century's direction..In today's polarised international atmosphere, it is not a small thing to get so many countries together on one platform," he said.

Listing out the achievements of his government in the past 30 days, the prime minister said several initiatives were taken to empower the poor, SCs, STs, OBCs and the middle class.

"The government launched the PM Vishwakarma Yojana for artisans. In last 30 days, over one lakh youths have been given central government jobs through 'Rozgar Mela'. The women's reservation bill became the first bill passed in the new Parliament building and it filled the country with a sense of pride," he said.

Modi said he is not surprised at the success of the G20 Summit as when youths get associated with any event, its success is assured. "Youths progress only where there is optimism, opportunities and openness. My message to the youth is - 'Think Big'," he said.  

