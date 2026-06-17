Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that India's education system puts pressure on children, stresses them and crushes them.

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"This is not good for the country. I want all of us to work together to ensure that no student in this country ever feels what this girl felt," he said at "Chhatron ki Goonj" Maha rally in Kota where he is interacting with students on various issues like paper leaks and unemployment.

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"This is not a political meeting. This is a meeting about you, about the young people who are struggling to get a future. This evening is about you, the challenges that you are dealing with every single day," he said in his opening remarks.

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After the opening remarks, five students -- three girls and two boys -- were called onto the stage for interaction. They are NEET, JEE and civil services aspirants.

The programme "Chhatron ki Goonj" Maha Rally is being projected by the Congress as the first in a series of nationwide student conventions, while the BJP has objected to the outreach, alleging it could distract aspirants preparing for the examination.

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A large number of students preparing for NEET, JEE and competitive exams have gathered at the programme.

Kota is a prominent coaching hub in the country where nearly 1.2 lakh students are preparing for NEET and JEE in various coaching institutes.

Gandhi talked about their plans, why they chose to prepare for NEET and JEE, and about their dreams and money spent on preparations.

Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, will lead a national education campaign to amplify the pain of India's students, demand accountability with the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and begin a conversation on building a better future for young Indians, according to a party release.

The campaign will travel across the country, led by Congress units including NSUI and the Youth Congress. Gandhi will address conventions in Allahabad, Patna and Delhi, the release said.