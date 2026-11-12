India’s efforts to fight mental health stigma win praise at global conference

Community-led initiatives in India, including street plays, interactive games and youth-driven programmes, have shown encouraging results in reducing stigma associated with mental health conditions.

Experts, however, have called for sustained interventions and greater involvement of people with lived experience in shaping mental healthcare policies.

Addressing the 11th Together Against Stigma Conference, being held for the first time in the Global South at AIIMS, Sir Graham Thornicroft, Professor of Community Psychiatry at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience, King's College London, applauded India's progress in decriminalising suicide over the past decade. He noted that around 25 countries worldwide still treat suicide as a criminal offence, potentially exposing survivors of serious self-harm to prosecution.

He cited a study conducted by the George Institute across 42 villages in Andhra Pradesh, where short plays and dramatic performances helped reduce mental health stigma. Significantly, the impact was found to have increased further during a follow-up assessment conducted two years later.

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Professor Norman Sartorius, President of the Association for the Improvement of Mental Health Programmes, Geneva, said combating stigma associated with mental illness required sustained interventions, greater allocation of resources and the active involvement of patients and their families in shaping mental healthcare policies.

Addressing the conference, Sartorius said that while several countries had made progress in recognising mental illness as a health condition and introducing legal safeguards, much remained to be done to ensure equitable treatment and protect patients from discrimination and abuse.

He stressed that healthcare professionals themselves needed to change their attitudes, as many continued to regard mental health problems as outside their area of responsibility. He called for adequate resources for mental healthcare and urged that anti-stigma initiatives be made an integral part of healthcare systems.

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Sartorius also called for interventions to begin early in childhood, arguing that attitudes and prejudices were shaped during the formative years. Perinatal care, kindergartens and schools should, therefore, become important platforms for promoting positive attitudes towards mental health.

"Unless we change the way in which we are paying attention to children at that age, it is unlikely that we change society or that we can change people's attitudes and prejudices," he said.

Dr. M. Srinivas, Member, NITI Aayog, emphasised the need to address mental health stigma across different stages of life, beginning in childhood. He called for coordinated efforts involving the health, education, child development and social welfare sectors, alongside academic and research institutions.

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“Through initiatives such as Tele-MANAS, India is working to expand access to mental health support. We must now build on these efforts through collaborative research, pilot programmes and evidence-based policy recommendations that can be scaled up across the country,” he added.