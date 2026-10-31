India’s extreme poverty falls from 27.1% to 2.6% in 12 yrs: World Bank

The report found that the percentage of people living below the lower-middle-income poverty threshold of $4.20 a day, calculated using the 2021 purchasing power parity (PPP), decreased from 57.7 per cent to 16.1 per cent over the period.

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Describing the achievement as “among the quickest reductions in poverty globally”, the World Bank said India had shown improvement in both financial and non-financial indicators of poverty.

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According to the report, the decline was driven largely by strong consumption growth, rising employment, particularly among women, and expanded social welfare support, including food assistance programmes.

Poverty is expected to continue declining, albeit at a slower pace. The World Bank estimates that the poverty rate at the $4.20-a-day threshold could fall from 14.2 per cent in 2026 to 12.1 per cent by 2028. However, the bank cautioned that these are indicative estimates based on microsimulations and could change as new labour market and macroeconomic data are released.

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Non-financial poverty has also declined considerably. The report said the poverty rate assessed using the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative's Multidimensional Poverty Index decreased from 53.8 per cent in 2005-06 to 16.4 per cent in 2019-21. The World Bank’s multidimensional poverty metric was recorded at 15.5 per cent in 2022-23.

Commenting on the report, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari wrote on X: “India under PM Narendra Modi has lifted 49.6 crore people out of poverty. This is the maximum any government in history has been able to achieve.”

Bhandari claimed this was the reason why PM Modi had been winning elections as his positive agenda had been changing lives. “Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi can do as many protests as he likes, but people will always choose development over demonstrations,” he posted.

The report also highlighted persistent regional and job-related challenges. It said about 57 per cent of India's poor population was concentrated in a contiguous belt stretching from Uttar Pradesh to West Bengal, underscoring the need for more productive employment opportunities in these states to accelerate poverty alleviation.

Employment rose by around 13.4 crore between 2017 and 2023, nearly double the increase in the working-age population. A significant portion of this increase was driven by women in rural areas taking up paid jobs, according to the report.

Youth unemployment rose from 14.6 per cent to 15.9 per cent between the first quarters of FY26 and FY27, especially among young women in rural areas. Real wages remained largely stagnant, with job growth concentrated in comparatively low-productivity sectors.

The report cautioned that poverty estimates were based on household consumption surveys and that recent gains may indicate better measurement techniques in addition to real welfare advancements.