India’s first home-grown insecticide molecule Pioxaniliprole to hit market this Rabi season

Pioxaniliprole, India’s first indigenously discovered insecticide molecule, has been approved for use against specific pests across four crops — rice, chilli, tomato and Bengal gram.

Gurugram-based PI Industries, which developed the molecule, said the technology will be launched in the market this Rabi season.

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Pioxaniliprole has been registered with the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIB&RC), under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. The committee has formally recognised it as the first insecticide active ingredient discovered in India.

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The molecule underwent field trials and scientific assessments under Indian agricultural conditions, along with regulatory studies involving participants from the country’s agricultural research ecosystem, including state agricultural universities.

“The insecticide has been approved for use against specific pests across four crops — rice, chilli, tomato and Bengal gram. In rice, it targets Yellow Stem Borer, Leaf Folder and Fall Armyworm. In chilli, it is effective against Fruit Borer and Tobacco Caterpillar, while its approved uses in tomato and Bengal gram include control of Fruit Borer and Pod Borer, respectively,” the company said.

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PI Industries developed the molecule following more than a decade of research and investment.

“The molecule aligns with our government’s objective of promoting research and development within the country, and fostering indigenous technologies for the benefit of Indian farmers. Regarding PI Industries, this milestone represents far more than a regulatory approval. It reflects over a decade of scientific research, investment, persistence and collaboration across teams to transform an idea into a globally competitive innovation,” Mayank Singhal, vice-chairperson, PI Industries, said.

PI Industries chairman Narayan K Seshadri said the molecule would provide a foundation for future discoveries, and support the company’s efforts to expand indigenous research capabilities and develop technologies for global agriculture.

Pioxaniliprole will be marketed to farmers under the brand name Pioxazon.

The innovation marks India’s transition from a contract manufacturer and formulator of global agrochemicals to an originator of proprietary crop-protection intellectual property.

Pest attacks threaten Indian agriculture by reducing crop yields, lowering produce quality, and driving up chemical pesticide use. Climate change and global trade have accelerated the spread of both native and invasive pests across key agricultural states.

In Punjab and Haryana, wheat, rice, and maize face pressure from aphids and stem borers.