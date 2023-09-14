INDIA's first joint public rally in Bhopal next month

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 13

The first joint public meeting of the INDIA bloc parties will be held next month in Bhopal in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

This was decided at the first meeting of the INDIA bloc’s coordination committee held at NCP leader’s Sharad Pawar’s residence on Wednesday.

Importantly, the fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc, consisting of more than 26 Opposition parties, is also slated to take place in Bhopal. A joint rally will be a part of the meeting of the Opposition conglomeration that has been cobbled up to challenge the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“The committee has decided to hold joint public meetings in different parts of the country. The first public meeting will be held at Bhopal in the first week of October on the issues of rising prices, unemployment and corruption of BJP government,” a joint statement, issued after the meeting of the coordination committee here, stated.

The coordination committee was formed at the third meeting of the Opposition alliance held in Mumbai earlier this month. — TNS

Anti-Hindu bloc: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday stepped up its attack on INDIA calling it an “anti-Hindu group” even as it picked former Congress president Sonia Gandhi for a singular attack over “serial insults of Sanatan and Hindu faith”.

#Madhya Pradesh #Sharad Pawar