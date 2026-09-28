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Home / India / India’s first LNG-powered train flagged off from Ahmedabad

India’s first LNG-powered train flagged off from Ahmedabad

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:17 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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India’s first dual-fuel LNG train being flagged-off from Sabarmati Railway Station in Ahmedabad on Sunday. PTI
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India’s first LNG-powered train was flagged off from Sabarmati Railway Station in Ahmedabad on Sunday, marking a fresh push towards cleaner fuels in the country’s rail network, as Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of railway projects worth Rs 1,472 crore.Shah, who inaugurated the projects along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, said the LNG-powered train would make a significant contribution to environmental conservation, while describing the commissioning of new railway infrastructure in the Sabarmati division as an important step towards improving passenger amenities, safety and freight capacity.

The Home Minister also inaugurated a Rs 700-crore WAG-12 maintenance shed for locomotive engines at Sabarmati. The 12,000-horsepower twin-section WAG-12 locomotive, he said, can haul nearly as much freight as 600 trucks and can perform work that earlier required two locomotives.

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The government has also introduced the Kavach train protection system on the Sabarmati-Kalol-Sabarmati section at a cost of ₹48 crore. Work has begun to extend the system to the Ahmedabad-Palanpur and Ahmedabad-Samakhiali sections, besides doubling the Sabarmati-Sarkhej railway line.

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Shah said the railway sector had undergone a major transformation since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, citing the expansion of dedicated freight corridors, rapid rail systems, modern railway stations and the increased use of indigenous railway equipment.

He said India had also recently commissioned a hydrogen-powered train, making the country one of only four in the world with the technology.

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The Home Minister highlighted the decline in diesel consumption by the railways as another indicator of the shift towards cleaner and more efficient operations. Diesel consumption, he said, fell from 293 crore litres in 2015-16 to 108 crore litres in 2024-25.

Railway electrification had also accelerated sharply, Shah said, from just 75 km in 2010-11 to 7188 km in 2023-24. He claimed that 99.6 per cent of the railway network had now been electrified and the remaining portion would be completed soon.

He also cited the successful trial of the country’s first double-stack long-haul container train between Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai and Vadodara, saying such trains could substantially increase freight-carrying capacity on a network where rail tracks available for freight movement remained limited.

Shah said an 11,000-km rail corridor was being converted into a four-lane network to facilitate freight and passenger movement towards the Delhi-Howrah and Delhi-Guwahati routes.

Turning to Gujarat, Shah said the railway budget for the state had risen sharply. The allocation, he said, was ₹589 crore annually during 2009-14, compared with Rs 17,366 crore for 2026-27 alone.

He also credited the Modi government’s “Make in India” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives with strengthening domestic manufacturing of locomotives and railway equipment.

Shah said the railway safety budget had increased by 67 per cent under the Modi government, while locomotive production capacity had risen by 66 per cent. He also claimed that 87 per cent of LHB coaches were manufactured domestically during the period and that 97 per cent of bio-toilets had been installed during the government’s tenure.

The Home Minister said the latest projects at Sabarmati reflected the wider transformation of the railway network in terms of safety, connectivity and passenger facilities.

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