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Home / India / India’s first private orbital rocket Skyroot Vikram-1 to launch by August 4

India’s first private orbital rocket Skyroot Vikram-1 to launch by August 4

Vikram-1 is a seven-storey-tall, multi-stage orbital launch vehicle built with an all-carbon composite structure and powered by in-house developed propulsion systems, including 3D-printed engines and high-thrust solid-fuel rocket boosters

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:21 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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Designed to carry small satellites weighing up to 350 kg to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Vikram-1’s maiden mission will target an orbit at an altitude of 450 km with a 60-degree orbital inclination. Tribune photo
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Skyroot Aerospace today announced the opening of the launch window for the maiden test flight of its Vikram-1 launch vehicle — India’s first privately developed orbital-class rocket. Test Flight-1 is targeted for no earlier than July 12, subject to the completion of assembly and testing operations at the launch site in SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, and weather, safety, and range clearance. The window extends till August 4.

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Vikram-1 is a seven-storey-tall, multi-stage orbital launch vehicle built with an all-carbon composite structure and powered by in-house developed propulsion systems, including 3D-printed engines and high-thrust solid-fuel rocket boosters. Designed to carry small satellites weighing up to 350 kg to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Vikram-1’s maiden mission will target an orbit at an altitude of 450 km with a 60-degree orbital inclination.

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The flight-ready rocket was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2025 during the inauguration of Skyroot’s Infinity campus.

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“The single most important objective of Mission Aagaman is to capture the real in-flight performance data from every system on Vikram-1. We want to understand how the vehicle performs from lift-off through every phase of ascent. This data cannot be fully replicated through ground testing. It will help us validate our designs and inform subsequent vehicle development as we build a reliable, high-cadence commercial launch programme. The moment Vikram-1 lifts off, India's private space industry will cross a threshold it has never crossed before,” Pawan Kumar Chandana, Co-founder & CEO, Skyroot Aerospace.

This will be partially commercial flight, with the company planning to commence full commercial flights after one or two successful demonstrations to orbit. Joining the test flight is a mix of domestic and international customers.

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All stages of Skyroot’s Vikram-1 have been successfully integrated and stacked at the launch pad.

The mission will gather critical data across propulsion, stage separation, guidance, navigation, control and overall vehicle performance, supporting the evolution of Skyroot into a commercially operational launch company.

Satellites support services that millions rely on every day, from agriculture and fisheries to disaster management, communications, connectivity, navigation and national security. Frequent and affordable access to orbit is what enables these capabilities to be built and scaled within India.

The economic opportunity is equally significant. India’s space economy is expected to grow from around USD 8.4 billion today to USD 44 billion by 2033. Indigenous launch capability will be a critical enabler of this growth.

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