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Home / India / India's flight disruptions to Saudi Arabia continue amid security concerns

India's flight disruptions to Saudi Arabia continue amid security concerns

The flight disruptions have continued amid attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including airports

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Dubai, Updated At : 04:26 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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The announcement came two days after Air India and Air India Express said their flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam would remain suspended until November 14. Pic: iStock
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Flight disruptions between India and Saudi Arabia continue, with Akasa Air on Sunday extending the suspension of its services to Jeddah until November 18 amid the prevailing security situation in the Gulf kingdom. The airline said flights to and from Riyadh would remain suspended until November 30.

The announcement came two days after Air India and Air India Express said their flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam would remain suspended until November 14.

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The flight disruptions have continued amid attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including airports.

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In a statement on October 22, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said one Indian national was killed and two others injured in the October 21 attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. Another Indian national was injured in an attack on Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province.

The Embassy said it was in contact with Saudi authorities and would provide all possible assistance to the affected Indians.

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Earlier, India had condemned attacks targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, saying the targeting of civilian infrastructure was unacceptable.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for several attacks on Saudi targets, including airports and energy infrastructure. The group has carried out missile and drone attacks on the kingdom amid the wider regional conflict.

In its advisories, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh has asked Indian nationals to remain calm and vigilant, stay indoors in the event of an aerial attack and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

It also urged them not to circulate or repost videos or news related to the ongoing developments.

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has been coordinating with airlines, local authorities and community organisations to assist affected Indian nationals, particularly Umrah pilgrims, and facilitate alternative travel arrangements.

With the latest announcements, Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo have suspended services to several Saudi destinations until November 14, while Akasa Air's suspensions extend until November 18 for Jeddah and November 30 for Riyadh.

However, Saudi carriers continue to operate some flights to India.

The Indian Embassy had earlier said limited operations had resumed at Riyadh airport, including India-bound flynas services, while Saudi carriers were operating flights from Dammam, Jeddah and Madinah.

Passengers have been advised to check flight schedules with airlines before travelling.

Saudi Arabia has a large Indian expatriate population and is also a major destination for Indian pilgrims travelling for Umrah.

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