Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesaday stated in the Rajya Sabha that Indian GDP is expected to surpass USD 5 trillion mark in FY29, citing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and added that the government has implemented a comprehensive growth plan to reach the milestone.

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According to the IMF's World Economic Outlook database (April 2026), India's GDP at current prices is expected to reach approximately USD 5.1 trillion by 2028–2029, Sitharaman stated in a written response.

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"Increasing agricultural productivity, boosting manufacturing, supporting MSMEs, building infrastructure, improving logistics and ease of doing business, establishing an effective and streamlined tax system through income tax and GST reforms, encouraging innovation and digitalization, bolstering human capital, and guaranteeing energy security are all key components of the government's broad-based growth strategy," she said.

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A persistent focus on public capital expenditures, liberalising the FDI environment, increasing exports, and fortifying macroeconomic principles through responsible fiscal management and price stability are all part of the approach.

She added that by growing its network of Comprehensive Economic Partnership/Cooperation Agreements and Free Trade Agreements, the government is bolstering trade resilience.

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Initiatives like the Production Linked Incentives scheme, Make in India, National Logistics Policy, National Single Window System, and PM GatiShakti scheme, she said, are designed to boost domestic production, attract in investment, create jobs, and improve competitiveness in order to grow the manufacturing sector.

According to Sitharaman, these initiatives are supplemented by specific measures to bolster the MSME sector, such as improving guarantees and the Emergency Credit Guarantee Scheme, revising MSME classification standards, strengthening the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) ecosystem, streamlining Udyam Registration, expanding access to the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), and providing assistance through the PM Vishwakarma Scheme.

The Minister further stated that the development and implementation of Digital Public Infrastructure, the promotion of Global Capability Centers (GCCs), Medical Value Travel and the Orange Economy, the strengthening of the artificial intelligence and digital ecosystem, and focused initiatives for skill development and improving workforce employability are all contributing to the strengthening of the services sector.

In terms of agriculture, the goal is to increase production by enabling investments in crop diversification, digital agriculture, irrigation, technology adoption, post-harvest infrastructure, and improved market access, she added.