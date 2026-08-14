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Home / India / India's generosity, tolerance should not be mistaken for weakness: NSA Ajit Doval on Op Sindoor

India's generosity, tolerance should not be mistaken for weakness: NSA Ajit Doval on Op Sindoor

The two-part docuseries brings together India’s military and national security leadership to recount the decisions and events surrounding the operation

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New Delhi, Updated At : 07:35 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser. File
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National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has said India’s generosity and tolerance should not be mistaken for weakness, asserting that the country can take risks and hit hard, irrespective of the consequences.

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Speaking in the upcoming Discovery docuseries “Declassified: Operation Sindoor”, Doval said the objective of the 88-hour military operation was to destroy enemy camps, particularly those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack.

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“We had decided the objective of the operation as destruction of the enemy camps particularly those who had been responsible for the Pahalgam attack,” Doval said in his first interview since Operation Sindoor.

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“Message to the world is very clear - India’s generosity or India being tolerant should not be mistaken for its weakness. India can take risks, India can hit hard, irrespective of the consequences,” he added.

The two-part docuseries brings together India’s military and national security leadership to recount the decisions and events surrounding Operation Sindoor, with first-hand accounts from those who oversaw India’s response, Discovery said in a statement.

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In the show, Doval offers an account of the decision-making and resolve behind the military response, it added.

The NSA recalled meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Saudi Arabia when the Pahalgam terror attack happened and had to cut short his visit.

“Prime Minister returned. Foreign Secretary had come to receive him. Then at the airport itself we had a meeting. First he wanted to know all the facts. And then his first question to me was— ‘Who has done it? Who is responsible? We should be very clear who the perpetrators are. I want it immediately.’ Thanks to our intelligence agencies, I think they did a brilliant job, and within a very short time, we were able to arrive at the conclusion,” he said.

Doval said they wanted Pakistan Army to realise that its “support to terrorism or inability to take effective action against the terrorists is something which is not tolerable to us”.

Operation Sindoor was launched early on May 7 last year to avenge the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed, with Indian armed forces conducting precision strikes on multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan later also launched offensives against India, and all subsequent counter-offensives by India were also carried out under Operation Sindoor.

The military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, lasting nearly 88 hours, halted after they reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.

“Once anything starts, we are willing to go as far as it is necessary for a nation to preserve its sovereignty and there are no limits on that. We fight till the last drop of blood,” he said in the docuseries.

Doval further said: “When the Prime Minister says that Operation Sindoor is alive, his intention is that the fight against terror will only be over till the last terrorist is eliminated.” “Declassified: Operation Sindoor” will premiere on Saturday at 9 pm on Discovery and streaming service discovery+.

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