India’s integrated air defence grid thwarts Pakistan’s attempt to target 15 locations

India’s integrated air defence grid successfully thwarted Pakistan’s attempt to target 15 locations across the country last night. The grid operates on two parallel systems: tracking threats and launching offensive countermeasures. For the offensive role, the Russian-made S-400 missile system is the prime weapon, capable of tracking and attacking multiple targets within a 600-km range.

S-400, also known as Sudarshan Chakra in IAF service, is one of the most advanced long-range air defence systems in the world. It can detect and engage a wide spectrum of airborne threats, including stealth aircraft, cruise missiles, drones, and tactical ballistic missiles.

The integrated air defence system is aided by a layered air defence system comprising multiple units with varying striking ranges. These include Akash-NG, Barak, and QRSAM, which can tackle targets at 100 km, 70 km, and 30 km, respectively. The system also includes counter-drone systems, spoofing, and jamming capabilities that prevented Pakistan from penetrating Indian airspace.

The tracking of threats is done through Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) of the Indian Air Force (IAF). IACCS uses a dedicated high-speed optic fibre cable to connect with a chain of radars and sensors that detect movement in the air from Pakistan. The information is relayed in real-time to various air defence units spread across the areas facing Pakistan.

Pakistan targeted 15 military targets across northern and western India, including key bases in Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Phalodi, and Bhuj. However, the integrated air defence grid successfully intercepted the incoming threats, ensuring the safety of the country.