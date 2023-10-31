India’s neighbours hit by MEP levy on onion

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, October 30

Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal have again been hit hard by India’s decision on Sunday to notify a Minimum Export Price (MEP) of $800 per tonne on onion export to maintain its domestic availability. This will be in effect from today to December 31. The three countries, which depend on India for most of onion requirements, are already hit by high prices after New Delhi imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions in August.

The MEP of $800 per tonne on onion translates into about 67 rupees per kg. In addition to it, the government has also announced the procurement of additional two lakh tonne onion for the buffer, over and above the 5 lakh tonne already procured. “The measure was taken to maintain sufficient availability of onion to domestic consumers at affordable prices as the quantity of stored onion from the 2023 crop season is declining,” it said. For Bangladesh, it is a repeat of the situation in 2020, when the government had banned onion exports due to excessive rainfall.

