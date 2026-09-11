India’s nuclear arsenal estimated at 190 warheads, says US report

India’s nuclear arsenal is estimated at 190 warheads, including around 30 additional warheads intended for new missiles currently under production, according to the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), a US-based non-profit policy think tank.

The FAS estimate broadly aligns with the findings of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). In a report released in June, SIPRI estimated that India possessed a growing stockpile of about 190 nuclear weapons as of January 2026, a slight increase from the previous year. The assessment formed part of SIPRI’s annual review of the state of armaments, disarmament and international security.

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In its latest report, the FAS said its estimates were derived from analyses of open-source information, state-originating data and commercial satellite imagery.

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“Based on available public information about its nuclear-capable delivery force structure and strategy, we estimate that India may have produced around 190 nuclear warheads,” said Hans Kristensen, Director of the FAS Nuclear Information Project, in an article titled ‘India’s Nuclear Weapons 2026’.

According to the report, India’s arsenal includes more than 160 warheads assigned to operational launchers, in addition to warheads intended for new missiles under development. The article, published on Thursday, noted that India has continued to modernise its nuclear arsenal, fielding several new weapon systems in recent years while developing additional platforms to complement or replace existing nuclear-capable aircraft, land-based delivery systems and sea-based assets.

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“We estimate that India may have produced enough military plutonium for 140 to 225 nuclear warheads and might have assembled up to 190. With more weapon systems in development, the country’s warhead stockpile will likely increase further,” the report said.

India adopted a no-first-use nuclear doctrine after the Pokhran-II tests in 1998 and continues to adhere to the policy. “India is committed to maintaining credible minimum deterrence and a posture of ‘no first use’ of nuclear weapons,” the government recently told Parliament.

The FAS article noted that, at the beginning of 2026, the International Panel on Fissile Materials estimated India had produced 730 kg of weapon-grade plutonium, with a margin of error of about 170 kg. According to the report, that quantity would theoretically be sufficient to produce between 140 and 225 nuclear warheads.

In its June assessment, SIPRI similarly noted that India continues to develop new nuclear weapon delivery systems and is pursuing the capability to deploy multiple warheads on ballistic missiles. It said nuclear weapons had been assigned to a maturing nuclear triad comprising aircraft, land-based missiles and nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs).

SIPRI also said additional warheads were believed to be in production for new missile systems. It noted that India’s recent efforts have focused on canisterised missile deployment and strengthening its sea-based deterrent capability.

“Based on this assessment, SIPRI estimates that, as of January 2026, India may have started to deploy a small number of nuclear warheads on a single SSBN conducting occasional deterrence patrols,” the report said.