India’s oil sourcing driven by national interest: MEA on Shringla’s remarks

India’s energy sourcing decisions are guided by national interest, with oil companies weighing commercial and market conditions rather than any single consideration, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday amid a political row over allegations that New Delhi yielded to US pressure to cut purchases of Iranian, Venezuelan and Russian crude.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Indian companies independently assessed market conditions, technical requirements and the global situation while deciding their energy imports.

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“Our energy sourcing is done by our companies. Obviously, it is based on national interest,” Jaiswal said when asked about comments by former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on the impact of US pressure on India’s oil purchases.

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“The companies take into consideration commercial conditions that are available, market conditions that are there at that point in time, technical specificities, as also the global situation when they are sourcing or importing energy from abroad,” he added.

The remarks came after Shringla, now a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, recounted how the US had pressed India to reduce its purchases of Iranian oil, followed by Venezuelan crude and, later, Russian oil.

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His comments, made during a conversation with former Australian Prime Minister and Asia Society president Kevin Rudd, triggered a political confrontation after Congress leader Supriya Shrinate alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had compromised India’s strategic autonomy under American pressure.

In the discussion on Asia’s geopolitical future, Shringla recalled that India had previously received exemptions from US sanctions on Iranian oil because of its dependence on Iranian crude and the technical requirements of several Indian refineries.

He said India had been assured that Washington understood the economic rationale for the exemptions and their importance for global oil prices. However, the exemptions were eventually withdrawn.

Recalling his tenure as Foreign Secretary during the Biden administration, Shringla said a US official had subsequently asked India to slow down purchases of Russian oil.

“I told him, I said, you know, I was in DC when you got us to wean ourselves off Iranian oil and that was a huge effort,” Shringla said, adding that India had stopped buying Iranian crude.

He said India was later asked to stop buying Venezuelan oil despite having invested $6 billion in capacities there. “Now we have an obligation, you know, for about 150 billion,” he said, referring to India’s energy requirements and the scale of its dependence on imported oil.

Shringla acknowledged that India had increased its purchases of American energy, helping reduce the trade deficit, while diversifying supplies from countries including Nigeria, Venezuela, Australia, Brazil and Guyana.

However, he cautioned against an abrupt halt to Russian oil imports, arguing that the consequences would extend beyond India’s domestic energy market.

He said Russian oil accounted for around half of India’s oil imports during 2023, 2024 and 2025, as well as parts of 2026. A sudden cessation of purchases, he warned, could push up energy prices, fuel domestic inflation and affect global energy security.

“If you were to stop purchase of Russian oil, you would have a serious energy situation in your hands,” he said, warning that prices could “go through the roof”.

Shringla also pointed to India’s purchases of more than two million barrels of Russian oil a day, arguing that withdrawing such a large volume from the market would have wider implications for global crude prices.

Congress’ Shrinate cited Shringla’s remarks to accuse Modi of “surrendering” to Washington. She alleged that the former Foreign Secretary’s account showed India had repeatedly changed its energy sourcing under American pressure.

Shringla rejected the Congress’s interpretation in a post on X, accusing the party of building a misleading narrative by taking his comments out of context.

He said India’s energy security and national interest remained paramount and that the country’s foreign policy under Modi was guided by strategic autonomy and a “nation-first” approach.

“Congress must stop taking statements out of context to mislead the people of India,” he said, accusing the Opposition party of questioning the government’s commitment to strategic autonomy despite its own record in office.

The MEA’s response did not directly address the specific decisions involving Iranian, Venezuelan or Russian crude, but reiterated that India’s energy sourcing was determined by companies taking into account national interest, commercial viability, technical requirements and prevailing global conditions.