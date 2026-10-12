India’s ornamental fish industry worth Rs 3,000 crore, exports remain modest at Rs 16.94 crore

India’s ornamental fish industry is estimated to be worth around Rs 3,000 crore, but exports remain relatively modest at Rs 16.94 crore, highlighting the scope for expanding overseas markets through commercial breeding, improved quality standards and better logistics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

India exported approximately 59.73 tonnes of ornamental fish products in 2024-25, according to the latest complete annual data published by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), the government said on Monday.

Advertisement

The Department of Fisheries is seeking to strengthen the sector through cluster-based development, scientific breeding, improved biosecurity and better market linkages.

Union Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi, during a visit to the Madurai ornamental fisheries cluster in Tamil Nadu on Monday, emphasised the need to improve broodstock quality, seed availability, aquatic animal health and transportation facilities.

Madurai has been notified as an ornamental fisheries cluster under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

“The government is developing 34 notified fisheries clusters across the country through coordinated interventions covering production, infrastructure, capacity building, processing, value addition, branding, logistics and market access. The initiative aims to address gaps across the value chain, improve competitiveness and raise farmers’ incomes,” Likhi said.

The Madurai farm, established under PMMSY at a project cost of Rs 25 lakh, breeds and rears more than 30 ornamental fish varieties, including guppy, platy, molly, swordtail, goldfish, koi carp, cichlids and fighter fish.

“India has considerable biodiversity in ornamental fish, with more than 374 indigenous freshwater species and over 700 indigenous marine species. The sector encompasses breeding and rearing, seed production, live feed, aquatic plants, aquarium accessories, health products, retailing, transportation and exports,” the secretary said.

Under PMMSY, 2,672 ornamental fish rearing and integrated breeding and rearing units have been approved nationwide. These comprise 2,465 rearing units and 207 integrated units.

Five freshwater ornamental fish brood banks and 144 recreational fisheries units were also approved up to 2024-25, involving a total approved investment of Rs 230.45 crore.

The sector offers opportunities for small-scale enterprises, women’s self-help groups, rural youth and start-ups, as ornamental fish farming can be undertaken with relatively limited land and water resources.

India’s wider fisheries sector recorded fish production of 197.75 lakh tonnes in 2024-25, while marine product exports reached a record Rs 73,890 crore in 2025-26.