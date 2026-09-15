India’s passenger vehicle (PV) exports fell by 17 per cent in August compared to the previous year, while domestic deliveries surged by 36.5 per cent as manufacturers prepared for the festival period, as per data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) on Tuesday.

Domestic PV shipments soared to 439,309 units in August — an increase from 321,901 the previous year — marking the highest ever recorded for the month.

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In contrast, PV exports fell 17 per cent to 68,230 units from 82,246. The export figures exclude Tata Motors, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, and Volvo since Siam lacks their monthly data.

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International shipments of passenger vehicles dropped by 51.5 per cent to 21,181 units in August, down from 43,650 the previous year, contributing to the total decrease in exports.

Exports of utility vehicles (UV) defied the trend, increasing 23.7 per cent to 46,400 units, up from 37,522 units. Van exports fell by 39.6 per cent to 649 units.

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Consumer demand stayed robust throughout PV sectors. Aside from Tata Motors and a few luxury brands, UV deliveries surged by 39.2 per cent to reach 250,084 units. Deliveries of passenger cars rose by 23.8 per cent to reach 112,011 units.

Van sales increased by 10.9 per cent to reach 11,961 units, while PV production rose by 25.7 percent to 454,266 units, up from 361,489 units.

UV manufacturing increased by 28.3 per cent; passenger vehicle output rose by 22.1 per cent, and van production climbed by 11.5 per cent.

Siam credited the robust sales in August in part to a favorable comparison base, while highlighting solid underlying demand.

Rajesh Menon, director general of Siam, said “India’s automobile industry is passing through a robust growth phase. The growth in August 2026 has been supported by a lower base in the previous year”.

He mentioned that robust consumer confidence, sturdy rural markets, and better financing conditions are driving demand, with the festive season anticipated to provide extra support.

The gap between domestic sales and exports was particularly to PVs. Exports of two-wheelers climbed by 28.5 percent to reach 555,292 units, whereas domestic shipments grew by 10.5 per cent to 2.03 million units.

Exports of three-wheelers rose by 31.3 per cent to 56,166 units, while domestic shipments grew by 22.8 per cent to reach 93,764 units.