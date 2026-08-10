India’s peak power demand rises 12% in April-June, touches record 270.8 GW

India’s peak electricity demand increased by about 12 per cent during April-June 2026 compared with the corresponding period last year, with the country’s all-time high peak power requirement reaching 270.8 GW in May 2026.

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The record demand was successfully met, highlighting the country’s enhanced power generation capacity and improved ability to manage periods of high electricity consumption.

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In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik said India had adequate generation capacity to meet its growing electricity requirements. The country’s installed power generation capacity stood at 548.86 GW as of June 2026.

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According to the Minister, India had added 324.7 GW of generation capacity since April 2014, helping transform the power sector from one facing shortages into a power-sufficient system.

During June, India’s peak demand during non-solar hours stood at 2,55,172 MW, while the peak demand met was 2,52,127 MW. The Northern Region recorded the highest demand among all regions, with peak demand during non-solar hours reaching 95,919 MW. The peak demand met in the region stood at 93,269 MW. In comparison, the Eastern Region recorded the lowest peak demand during the month.

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Thermal power continued to be the primary source of electricity generation in June, accounting for 68.39 per cent of total power generation.

The government said there was currently no particular challenge in managing peak electricity demand, with fossil-fuel-based generation being supplemented by renewable energy sources. It added that, in the medium to long term, firming up renewable resources through the integration of storage would need to be scaled up at an exponential rate.