India’s rapid growth a certainty amid global uncertainty: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reaffirmed that India’s rapid economic growth remains a certainty despite increasing global uncertainties. Speaking at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati, he highlighted India’s strides in manufacturing, renewable energy and digital innovation, positioning the country as a model for sustainable progress.

Congress slams Modi for skipping Manipur visit The Congress took a dig at PM Modi for not visiting Manipur despite travelling to neighbouring Assam, accusing him of again disappointing the people of the violence-hit state

Modi was on a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Assam from Sunday to attend various development programmes

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked why the PM overlooked Manipur

Addressing a gathering of investors and dignitaries, Modi emphasised that India had taken decisive policy steps over the past decade while keeping its environmental responsibilities in mind. He noted that the world had begun to see India’s Renewable Energy Mission as a benchmark and was adopting its practices. He also spoke about India’s push for low-cost manufacturing, strengthening local supply chains and entering free trade agreements with various global regions, including the recently launched India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, which is expected to open up new economic opportunities.

The PM lauded Assam’s dynamic workforce and rapid development, describing the state as a key hub for semiconductor manufacturing. He stressed that Advantage Assam was not just a summit but a major initiative aimed at integrating Assam’s potential with global progress. Reflecting on history, he said Eastern India had played a crucial role in the country’s prosperity and would continue to be instrumental in its journey toward a Viksit Bharat (developed India).

He noted that global experts, despite prevailing economic uncertainties, unanimously agreed on one thing — India’s rapid growth. He attributed this confidence to India’s long-term vision for the next 25 years and the country’s young, skilled and aspirational population.