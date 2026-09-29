India's real estate sector drew an unprecedented USD 9.5 billion in equity investment during the July-September period of 2026, surpassing the investment amount from the corresponding quarter of the previous year by over double, as institutional and foreign investors boosted their participation in the market.

As per CBRE's India Market Monitor – Investments Q3 2026, the inflows for the quarter exceeded double the USD 4.4 billion noted in Q3 2025 and were considerably greater than the USD 3.8 billion invested in Q2 2026. According to CBRE, the quarterly inflow of USD 9.5 billion set a new record high.

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The increase also indicates that India's real estate market has drawn in USD 18.6 billion in the first nine months of 2026, almost double the equivalent period of 2025 and exceeding the USD 14.2 billion noted for all of 2025.

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The current investment cycle is not influenced by just one property segment.

The report noted that the data centres, established office properties, and land/development sites comprised almost 91 per cent of inflows in Q3 2026. Data centres specifically experienced a significant rise in investment relative to both the last quarter and the corresponding period last year.

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CBRE's previous 2026 forecast had highlighted data centres, along with adaptable workspaces, healthcare, hospitality, and residential platforms, as alternative sectors drawing more investment.

The mid-year outlook for September indicated that the expansion of data centre capacity was being driven by digitalisation, demand from AI, and financial investments.

For investors, this indicates that the narrative surrounding institutional real estate is progressively focused on income-generating existing properties, along with infrastructure-related and developmental prospects.

Foreign investors made a notable return in the quarter, representing approximately 59 percent of overall inflows. In Q3 2026, 90 percent of foreign capital came from US investors, with Canadian, Singaporean, and Japanese investors following.

The resurgence of global capital saw greater involvement from institutional investors, especially in data centers and developed office properties. Institutional investors represented almost 79 per cent of total inflows in Q3 2026, an increase from approximately 28 percent in the prior quarter. Developers accounted for roughly 13 per cent.

Mumbai, along with Delhi-NCR and Chennai, represented a combined share of roughly 53 per cent of the investment inflows in the quarter. Multi-city deals also accounted for roughly 15 per cent of total investments.