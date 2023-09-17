India’s Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

New Delhi, September 17
Santiniketan, the famed place in West Bengal where poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over a century ago, has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
The world body made the announcement in a post on 'X' on Sunday.
“New inscription on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List: Santiniketan, #India. Congratulations!” it posted.
India had been striving for long to get a UNESCO tag for this cultural site located in Birbhum district.
A few months ago, the landmark site was recommended for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List by international advisory body ICOMOS.
