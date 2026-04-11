India’s seafood exports grew from Rs 62,000 crore to Rs 68,000 crore this year: Fisheries Minister

India’s seafood exports have crossed a new milestone, growing from Rs 62,000 crore last year to Rs 68,000 crore this year, reflecting a net increase of about Rs 6,000 crore, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said on Saturday.

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Speaking during the Seafood Exporters Meet 2026 in New Delhi, the fisheries minister appreciated and congratulated exporters for their efforts in enhancing seafood exports.

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“Despite global uncertainties, India’s seafood exports have recorded robust growth, driven largely by strong performance in non‑US markets. There is a huge export potential of high‑value species such as tuna from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the EEZ and the high seas,” the minister said.

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“There is also the need for improved onboard handling, robust cold‑chain infrastructure, better packaging, value addition and the exploration of alternative markets to reduce post‑harvest losses and strengthen the export ecosystem,” he added.

Exporters were urged to work towards achieving the Rs 1 lakh crore export target and adopt an open‑market approach.

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Singh referred to the investors' meet held in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which has led to investments aimed at strengthening the fisheries sector, particularly in areas such as sea‑cage culture, pearl farming and deep‑sea fishing vessels.

India’s seafood exports have recorded strong and sustained growth, expanding at an average annual rate of 7% over the past 11 years.

Marine product exports have more than doubled during the period, rising from Rs 30,213 crore in 2013‑14 to Rs 62,408 crore in 2024‑25, driven largely by shrimp exports valued at Rs 43,334 crore, the ministry said in a statement.

India’s seafood exports span a wide and diversified basket, with over 350 varieties of products shipped to nearly 130 global markets. The United States remains the largest destination, accounting for 36.42% of total export value in 2024‑25, followed by China, the European Union, Southeast Asia, Japan and the Middle East, while other markets together account for about 9%.

To reduce over‑dependence on a few commodities and deepen India’s presence in global seafood markets, the Centre is actively pursuing diversification of the export basket.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), the Department of Fisheries supports a wide range of interventions across the value chain, including quality fish seed production, expansion and diversification of brackish‑water aquaculture, promotion of export‑oriented species, technology adoption, disease management, traceability systems, and capacity building.

Investments are also being made to strengthen post‑harvest infrastructure, seamless cold‑chain networks, modern fishing harbours and fish landing centres.