India is about to put its semiconductor ambitions on display — and this time, there is more than policy on the table. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate SEMICON India 2026 in the National Capital, bringing global chipmakers, policymakers, investors and technology leaders together as India showcases an ecosystem that has moved from aspiration to actual production.

The theme this year is "Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem" and it comes at a defining moment for India's semiconductor push. The theme captures the country's changing ambition: not simply to make chips, but to build the design, fabrication, packaging, equipment, materials, research and talent ecosystem that surrounds them.

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The object that runs the world

Pick up a smartphone and you are holding one of the most sophisticated products ever manufactured. Inside it is a tiny piece of silicon containing billions of transistors switching on and off billions of times every second.

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Apple's A19 Bionic chip, built using a 3-nanometre process, contains roughly 30 billion transistors. Chips of this kind are no longer confined to computers and smartphones. They are embedded in cars, aircraft, drones, medical equipment, satellites and defence systems.

The global electronics industry is now valued at around USD 4.3 trillion, with semiconductors forming the foundation of much of that value chain. Automobiles, healthcare, telecommunications, aerospace and defence all depend on a reliable supply of chips.

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The Covid-19 pandemic exposed just how vulnerable that supply chain could be. Automobile factories around the world were forced to slow or halt production because of chip shortages. The crisis did not create the global semiconductor race, but it accelerated it, pushing countries to rethink their dependence on concentrated overseas manufacturing.

India's long road to semiconductors

India's semiconductor ambitions are not new. The country has spent decades attempting to develop capabilities in electronics and chip manufacturing, but earlier efforts struggled to create a complete ecosystem. The approach began changing with reforms in foreign investment, taxation and customs, alongside policies aimed at attracting large-scale electronics manufacturing.

The results have been substantial.

India's electronics production increased from about Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 13.11 lakh crore in 2025-26, while electronics exports rose from roughly Rs 38,000 crore to Rs 4.24 lakh crore.

The transformation is particularly visible in mobile phones. Production increased from around Rs 18,000 crore to Rs 6.27 lakh crore, while exports jumped from approximately Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2.59 lakh crore over the same period.

Smartphones, which did not figure among India's top 100 exported goods in 2014, became the country's largest exported commodity in FY 2025-26, surpassing petroleum products and gems and jewellery.

India now produces 99.2 per cent of the mobile phones it consumes, transforming itself from a major importer into a net exporter. The electronics manufacturing ecosystem supports an estimated 2.5 million jobs.

For India, electronics manufacturing has effectively become the proof of concept. The next challenge is to build the semiconductor layer beneath it.

From policy to production

The next phase began in 2021 with the launch of the Semicon India programme, backed by an initial outlay of Rs 76,000 crore.

The objective was broader than simply building fabs. The programme sought to cover the semiconductor value chain — from chip design and fabrication to packaging, testing, equipment, materials and skilled manpower.

In July 2026, the government approved Semicon India Programme 2.0, with an expanded outlay of Rs 1,27,500 crore.

The second phase is built around six broad pillars namely chip design, semiconductor equipment and materials, fabrication facilities, advanced packaging, research and development and talent development.

The scale of investment is beginning to show on the ground. Twelve semiconductor projects have been approved across six states, involving investment commitments of more than Rs 1.64 lakh crore.

The projects cover silicon and compound semiconductor fabs, display fabrication and advanced packaging. Three facilities have already begun commercial production.

That marks a significant transition — from semiconductor policy and incentives to semiconductor manufacturing capacity.

Building the talent pipeline

Building fabs is only one part of the challenge. India also needs engineers capable of designing the chips that will power the next generation of electronics.

The government's target is to develop a pool of 85,000 skilled semiconductor engineers within this decade.

Under the Chips to Startup programme, Electronic Design Automation tools have been deployed across 320 academic institutions, with more than 68,000 students trained.

Meanwhile, 24 semiconductor design projects have received financial support, while 105 startups and MSMEs have received EDA tool support under the Design Linked Incentive scheme.

By April 2026, 211 chips had been taped out by 75 institutions, a clear sign that design capability is spreading well beyond a handful of elite labs. Seven of those chips have been fabricated at various nodes, including advanced nodes down to 12 nanometers.

India's semiconductor push is no longer just a domestic story. On the fifth day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, India formally joined the Pax Silica coalition. The coalition brings together the United States and other partner nations, focused on securing the global silicon supply chain. Its goal is to secure the full "silicon stack", from critical minerals and fabrication to advanced AI systems and deployment infrastructure.