India has achieved a milestone as its social protection system hit the one billion mark, thus offering lessons that can be shared through South-South cooperation, International Labour Organisation, Director General, Gilbert Hungbo said on Wednesday.

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In a video message, he commended India's leadership for placing labour and employment at the heart of the BRICS agenda.

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“According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) running estimates, India's social protection system now reaches 1 billion people. This milestone offers lessons that can be shared through South-South cooperation. I congratulate India’s robust social security ecosystem, which has seen rapid expansion in the past decade," he said in the message.

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The BRICS Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meeting was successfully held in Hyderabad under India’s BRICS Chairship 2026, bringing together ministers, heads of delegation, representatives of BRICS member countries, workers’ and employers’ organisations, and knowledge partners to deliberate on key issues shaping the future of work.

The meeting was convened under India’s Chairship theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability". It focused on advancing collective action in the areas of social protection, labour market formalisation, women’s workforce participation, skills development, and the use of digital technologies for inclusive and resilient labour markets.

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Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya underlined India’s consistent initiatives to strengthen international labour mobility by connecting its skilled, future-ready workforce with emerging global opportunities.

He noted that India today hosts more than 2,100 Global Capability Centres employing 2.35 million professionals and generating nearly $98 billion in annual revenue.

He emphasized that BRICS shares a responsibility to shape a future of work that is productive and equitable. “This forum provides a unique opportunity for the Global South to shape solutions that are practical, inclusive and people-centric,” he added.

At the BRICS forum, Indonesia emphasized the importance of skills development, social protection for informal workers, job loss security, and inclusive employment opportunities for women, persons with disabilities, and communities in remote regions.

Iran underlined the importance of dialogue and cooperation within the BRICS framework. The UAE highlighted its labour market reforms based on private sector partnership, agile regulation, openness to global talent, and the use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence for labour administration.

South Africa also hailed BRICS CONNECT as an institutional innovation that moves collaboration beyond policy dialogue toward a common labour market that is more productive, inclusive and equitable.

Ethiopia emphasized demand-driven vocational education, aiming to create one million jobs by 2030, and reaffirmed its commitment to shared objectives in the spirit of South-South cooperation by learning from BRICS partners.

Russia shared its progress on declining unemployment rates, digitalisation of the sector, and the introduction of electronic applications for payments.

Brazil highlighted its micro-internship programme benefiting millions of workers and called for expanded cooperation on AI. China underscored the rise of the platform economy and new forms of work and welcomed the consensus and adoption of the declaration, the labour ministry said.