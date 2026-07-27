India’s thermal coal imports for power plants plunge 27% in FY26

The total coal imported by thermal power plants in FY 2025-26 was 45.4 million tonnes (MT) as compared to 62.5 MT in FY 2024-25 with a decline of around 27.4 percent, as per the statement issued by Coal Ministry.

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The coal imported by plants designed on imported coal was 2.88 MT in April, 2026 as compared to 3.97 MT in April, 2025, showing a decline of around 27.45 percent.

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In view of this, the government has taken some key measures to reduce the coal import dependency for power sector. The Annual Contracted Quantity (ACQ) has been increased upto 100 percent of the normative requirement, in the cases where the ACQ was either reduced to 90 percent of normative requirement or where the ACQ was reduced to 70 percent of normative requirement (coastal power plants).

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Increase in the ACQ would result in more domestic coal supplies, thereby, reducing the import dependency.

The government has decided in 2022 that coal to meet the full Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) requirement of all the existing linkage holders of Power Sector shall be made available by the coal companies irrespective of the trigger level and ACQ levels.

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This decision of the Government of meeting the full PPA requirement of the linkage holders of the Power Sector shall reduce dependence on imports.

Imported Coal Based (ICB) Plants have been allowed to secure coal under the Revised SHAKTI Policy, 2025. The coal availability for ICB Plants under this Policy shall reduce dependence of these ICB plants on imported coal.

Additionally, the existing Fuel Supply Agreement (FSA) holders have been allowed to secure coal under the Revised SHAKTI Policy, 2025 after procuring 100 percent of the ACQ coal under existing FSA. Coal availability beyond the ACQ to existing FSA holders will benefit the power producers to meet the full requirement of the power plants.

The coal linkages under the recently created CoalSETU window under the non-regulated sector linkage auctions would increase the availability of washed coal in the country and consequently lead to reduction in coal imports.

The Ministry of Coal launched an Integrated Coal Logistics Plan in coordination with concerned Ministries and stakeholders to assess and address the issues in the coal logistics chain.

This includes development of 33 critical railway projects, expansion of First Mile Connectivity (FMC) infrastructure, and augmentation of rail evacuation capacity in consultation with the Ministry of Railways and promotion of multimodal transportation through rail, coastal shipping and inland waterways.

To strengthen coal evacuation, 139 FMC projects having 1319 MT capacity are planned to set up by FY 2029-30. Further, coals PSUs are also implementing eight railway projects to ease coal evacuation in coal bearing states.