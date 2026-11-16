Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / India's ties with ASEAN at heart of Act East Policy: PM Modi

India's ties with ASEAN at heart of Act East Policy: PM Modi

Says partnership also occupies a central place in MAHASAGAR vision as he embarks on two-day Philippines visit for ASEAN and East Asia summits

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:48 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo
Advertisement

India's relationship with ASEAN countries is at the heart of its Act East Policy and occupies a central place in its MAHASAGAR vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he embarks on a two-day visit to the Philippines.

Modi is visiting Manila on November 16-17 to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr.

In his departure statement, the PM said India's ties with ASEAN, rooted in centuries of civilisational exchanges, have evolved into a dynamic partnership spanning trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-to-people relations.

At the ASEAN-India Summit, Modi said he looks forward to working with fellow leaders to build on the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and give further momentum to shared aspirations for growth, connectivity and prosperity.

Advertisement

He said the East Asia Summit will provide an important platform for discussing regional and global challenges and that he will exchange views with participating leaders on strengthening peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

The Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian community in the Philippines, whose contributions, he said, strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

He expressed confidence that the visit would impart fresh energy to India's partnership with ASEAN and reinforce the collective commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts