India's relationship with ASEAN countries is at the heart of its Act East Policy and occupies a central place in its MAHASAGAR vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he embarks on a two-day visit to the Philippines.

Modi is visiting Manila on November 16-17 to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr.

In his departure statement, the PM said India's ties with ASEAN, rooted in centuries of civilisational exchanges, have evolved into a dynamic partnership spanning trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-to-people relations.

At the ASEAN-India Summit, Modi said he looks forward to working with fellow leaders to build on the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and give further momentum to shared aspirations for growth, connectivity and prosperity.

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He said the East Asia Summit will provide an important platform for discussing regional and global challenges and that he will exchange views with participating leaders on strengthening peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

The Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian community in the Philippines, whose contributions, he said, strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

He expressed confidence that the visit would impart fresh energy to India's partnership with ASEAN and reinforce the collective commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific.