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Home / India / India's Ukraine-Russia peace proposal focuses on Black Sea safety, grain, energy

India's Ukraine-Russia peace proposal focuses on Black Sea safety, grain, energy

The MEA said India was engaged with both Moscow and Kyiv on these issues as part of its efforts to facilitate a return to peace

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:38 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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A firefighter works at the site of an apartment building damaged during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, on Wednesday. Reuters
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India’s efforts to help end the Russia-Ukraine war include proposals to ensure the safety of shipping in the Black Sea, address Russian and Ukrainian concerns over grain and energy exports and explore possibilities for non-attack arrangements, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

The MEA said India was engaged with both Moscow and Kyiv on these issues as part of its efforts to facilitate a return to peace, amid recent indications from both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian officials that New Delhi had put forward ideas to help end the conflict.

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“India has consistently maintained that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s position that this was “not an era of war” and that solutions would not emerge from the battlefield.

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Modi, during his meeting with Putin in Bishkek, had said the time had come for "endless war to give way to end of war," Jaiswal said.

“In keeping with this idea to bring peace, India has engaged both sides. This has been appreciated by both Russia and Ukraine,” he said, referring to recent comments by Putin and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha acknowledging India’s efforts.

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Elaborating on the contours of India’s approach, Jaiswal said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had recently outlined the areas in which New Delhi was trying to be helpful.

“We are trying to be helpful, starting with the Black Sea safety of shipping issue, addressing immediate concerns of Russia and Ukraine on grain and energy exports, and non-attack possibilities,” he said.

India is holding ongoing discussions with Russia and Ukraine on these issues, the MEA spokesperson said.

The emphasis on Black Sea shipping comes amid a series of recent attacks on commercial vessels in the region, including ships carrying Indian seafarers. India has repeatedly called for the protection of commercial shipping and free and unimpeded navigation through international waterways.

New Delhi has maintained that a durable resolution to the Ukraine conflict can emerge only through dialogue and diplomacy, while seeking to remain engaged with both sides rather than align itself with either camp.

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