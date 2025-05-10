DT
PT
India's 'uncompromising stance' against terrorism will continue: S Jaishankar

India’s ‘uncompromising stance’ against terrorism will continue: S Jaishankar

India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action, he said
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:03 PM May 10, 2025 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. File photo
Following the ceasefire announcement with Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said India will continue to maintain “firm and uncompromising stance” against terrorism.

In his statement on X, Jaishankar said, “India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so.”

The tensions between India and Pakistan escalated aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead on April 22. Two weeks later to avenge the attack, India launched “Operation Sindoor”, which the government said targeted 9 terror spots inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

