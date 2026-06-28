Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India envisions an Indian Ocean where maritime security is ensured alongside economic prosperity and where partnership is based not on size but on mutual respect and trust.

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Modi - who is on a three-day visit to Seychelles - also asserted that the defence and security of India and the archipelagic nation are integral to each other.

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“Our vision is to make the Indian Ocean an ocean of opportunity,” Modi said after delegation-level talks with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, during which they reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

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“We believe the Indian Ocean is our shared home. Its security, sustainability and prosperity are our shared responsibility,” Modi said, adding that this was the core of India’s MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision.

Highlighting the strategic nature of bilateral ties between the two countries, Modi said, “We believe the defence and security of India and Seychelles are integral to each other.” The prime minister said the two sides discussed making bilateral economic cooperation more resilient and future-ready.

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“We will continue to explore new opportunities for the industries of both our countries. Work will also be done to enhance connectivity between India and Seychelles,” he said.

Modi also said India would share its successful experience in digital public infrastructure with Seychelles.

President Herminie on Sunday said maritime security in the Indian Ocean region remained central to bilateral ties, with the two countries reaffirming their commitment to counter piracy, drug trafficking, illegal fishing and cross-border crime.

He also said the two sides were pleased to pursue discussions on the announcement of a special economic package of USD 175 million.

Earlier, Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the State House by Herminie.

PM Modi said his visit came at a historic juncture as Seychelles marks 50 years of independence and the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The prime minister, who is undertaking the state visit at the invitation of President Herminie, will participate in the National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

India and Seychelles share a longstanding partnership rooted in shared historical, cultural and people-to-people ties.

As a key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region, Seychelles holds a special place in India’s Vision MAHASAGAR and its commitment to the Global South.

PM Modi last visited Seychelles in 2015, while President Herminie visited India earlier this year.