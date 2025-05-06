Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed on Tuesday that India's water will no longer flow outside the country but will be utilised in the nation's interest, remarks which were clearly aimed at Pakistan following his government's decision to put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing a gathering, Modi highlighted his government's focus on interlinking of rivers, noting that water used to be a source of conflict among states, before hinting at India's move against Pakistan as he cited the ongoing discussion around water.

“Pahle Bharat ke haq ka pani bhi bahar ja raha tha. Ab Bharat ka pani Bharat ke haq mein bahega. Bharat ke haq mein rukega. Aur Bharat ke hee kaam aayega. (Earlier, the water which rightfully belonged to India was going outside the country. Now India's water will flow and stop in the country's interest, and will be used for India),” he said in Hindi as the audience cheered.

Advertisement

Modi, however, made no direct reference to Pakistan or any other comment on the rising tensions between the two countries following the terror strike that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

Speaking about the finalisation of the India-UK free trade agreement, Modi said it is a historic day and this pact between two big and open market economies will mark a new chapter in the development of the two countries.

Advertisement

“This will boost economic activity in India and will open new ways and opportunities for Indian businesses and MSMEs,” he said, adding that it will help the youth.

The prime minister said India is not only carrying out reforms, but by actively engaging with the world, it is also making itself a vibrant trade and commerce hub.

“For taking big decisions and achieving objectives, it is important to give primacy to national interest and believe in the capability of the country,” he said.