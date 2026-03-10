India's foodgrain production is projected to reach unprecedented levels in 2025–26, according to the Second Advance Estimates of Major Agricultural Crops released by the agriculture ministry on Tuesday.

The estimates indicate a strong performance across major crops in both the Kharif and Rabi seasons, highlighting steady growth in agricultural productivity and resilience across India’s farming sector.

According to the latest estimates, Kharif food grain production is projected at 1,741.44 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) while Rabi food grain production is estimated at 1,745.13 LMT.

These figures represent a substantial increase over the previous year. Kharif production is higher by 46 LMT (2.8%) compared with 1,694.60 LMT in 2024–25. Rabi production is higher by 53 LMT (3.2%) compared with 1,691.66 LMT in the previous year.

“These estimates reflect the steady progress of India’s agriculture sector and the dedication of our farmers. The government remains committed to ensuring prosperity for farmers through innovation, better infrastructure, and improved agricultural practices,” Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

India’s two most critical staple crops—rice and wheat—are also projected to achieve record production levels. Kharif rice production is estimated at 1,239.28 LMT, up from 1,227.72 LMT in 2024–25, marking an increase of 11.56 LMT.

Rabi rice production is estimated at 167.20 LMT. Meanwhile, wheat production is estimated at a record 1,202.10 LMT, surpassing the previous year’s production of 1,179.45 LMT by 22.65 LMT.

The estimates also indicate strong growth in maize and nutri/coarse cereals, which are increasingly important for nutrition security and livestock feed.

"Kharif maize production is estimated at a record 302.47 LMT, while Rabi maize production is estimated at a record 159.03 LMT," the ministry said.

In addition, Shree Anna (millets)—a category promoted by the government for its nutritional value and climate resilience—has shown stable output. The government pegged Kharif Shree Anna's growth at 123.43 LMT, and Rabi Shree Anna at 30.98 LMT.

The ministry clarified that while Kharif crop estimates incorporate Crop Cutting Experiment (CCE) yield data, certain crops—including Tur, sugarcane, and castor—are still undergoing CCE assessments.

Rabi production estimates are currently based on average yield assumptions and may be revised in subsequent estimates as more detailed yield data becomes available.

The robust production outlook underscores India’s ability to maintain strong foodgrain stocks, stable supply chains, and improved food security, even amid global uncertainties in agricultural markets.