India’s wind sector targets 8 GW capacity addition in FY27, flags R&D and China cost gap

India’s wind energy sector is entering a new growth phase, with annual capacity additions expected to rise to 8 GW in FY27 and reach 13.2 GW by FY31, even as the industry flags high manufacturing costs and weak domestic research infrastructure as key barriers to global competitiveness.

The outlook was discussed at Windergy India 2026 on Thursday, the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association’s annual event being held from October 7 to 9. The industry currently has 59.2 GW of installed capacity and another 43 GW under implementation, giving it visibility of more than 100 GW.

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Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said the sector had achieved its highest annual installation of 6.05 GW in FY26 and was expected to cross that mark in FY27.

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“With a strong project pipeline and a supportive policy framework, India is well placed to build on this momentum and achieve the scale required for the next phase of wind energy growth,” Joshi said.

IWTMA chairman Girish Tanti said India had built more than 24 GW of annual wind manufacturing capacity, compared with around 12 GW in FY23. Wind equipment exports reached Rs 12,800 crore in FY26, nearly 50 per cent higher than the previous year.

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But the industry says scaling up alone will not be enough to make India a global manufacturing hub. IWTMA CEO Aditya Pyasi said Indian-made turbines remain about 10 to 20 per cent more expensive than Chinese products.

He said increasing annual deployment from about 6 GW to 10 to 12 GW could reduce the cost gap by 8 to 10 per cent, while manufacturing incentives, supply reforms and better testing and certification could further narrow it.

The industry also wants greater investment in domestic research and testing facilities. Pyasi said India still lacked enough common facilities to test turbine blades, gearboxes, sensors and other critical components, forcing companies to send components overseas for testing, adding months and millions of dollars to development.

He also pointed to a wider gap between academia and industry, saying Indian research needed to move beyond publishing papers towards producing practical outcomes for manufacturers.

The expansion is being supported by the Rs 1.86 lakh crore Green Energy Corridor Phase III, aimed at strengthening transmission infrastructure. IWTMA says the combination of manufacturing, jobs and complementary generation from wind and solar could help India expand renewable energy while keeping the supply chain increasingly.