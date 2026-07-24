DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / India’s youth ready to sacrifice for nation, but lack credible role models: RSS chief Bhagwat

India’s youth ready to sacrifice for nation, but lack credible role models: RSS chief Bhagwat

Bhagwat was speaking at an event organised by RSS-linked body Vishwamangalya Sabha

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:40 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses a public meeting. PTI file
Advertisement

Amid student-led protests across the country, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said India’s youth possess an unshakable spirit and are even capable of plunging themselves into fire, but they lack credible role models to emulate.

Advertisement

“It is not correct to say or think that the young generation of today is going astray. They are not getting evidence-based examples to follow and role models to emulate. Where they find such examples, they are even ready to lay down their lives for the nation,” Bhagwat said at an event organised by RSS-linked body Vishwamangalya Sabha which works on issues of motherhood and family ties and has branches in 27 Indian states and 14 other countries.

Advertisement

Responding to a question on how the youth could be connected to nationalist ideals amid prevailing negative narratives, Bhagwat said, “The young generation is ready to throw itself headlong into challenges. They are willing to follow and emulate, but for that to happen there must be credibility and there must be examples to follow.”

Advertisement

Bhagwat gave the example of dedicated youth still joining spiritual movements like Chinmaya Mission, Swaminarayan Mission, Gayatri Parivar. “Even the RSS annually gets so many young Pracharak. Where do they come from? Some of them are inspired and motivated and some follow role models such as Shivaji Maharaj, Maharana Pratap and Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

“Role models emerge from people you meet on a day-to-day basis,” he said, hailing India’s youth power which, he said, has repeatedly demonstrated it can sacrifice its life for the nation.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts