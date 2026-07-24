India’s youth ready to sacrifice for nation, but lack credible role models: RSS chief Bhagwat

Amid student-led protests across the country, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said India’s youth possess an unshakable spirit and are even capable of plunging themselves into fire, but they lack credible role models to emulate.

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“It is not correct to say or think that the young generation of today is going astray. They are not getting evidence-based examples to follow and role models to emulate. Where they find such examples, they are even ready to lay down their lives for the nation,” Bhagwat said at an event organised by RSS-linked body Vishwamangalya Sabha which works on issues of motherhood and family ties and has branches in 27 Indian states and 14 other countries.

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Responding to a question on how the youth could be connected to nationalist ideals amid prevailing negative narratives, Bhagwat said, “The young generation is ready to throw itself headlong into challenges. They are willing to follow and emulate, but for that to happen there must be credibility and there must be examples to follow.”

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Bhagwat gave the example of dedicated youth still joining spiritual movements like Chinmaya Mission, Swaminarayan Mission, Gayatri Parivar. “Even the RSS annually gets so many young Pracharak. Where do they come from? Some of them are inspired and motivated and some follow role models such as Shivaji Maharaj, Maharana Pratap and Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

“Role models emerge from people you meet on a day-to-day basis,” he said, hailing India’s youth power which, he said, has repeatedly demonstrated it can sacrifice its life for the nation.