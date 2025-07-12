DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / Indigenous Astra missile tested successfully

Indigenous Astra missile tested successfully

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:15 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DRDO & IAF successfully conducted the flight-test of indigenous BVRAAM ‘Astra’ equipped with indigenous Radio Frequency (#RF) Seeker from Su-30 Mk-I platform off the coast of Odisha on July 11. Photo: X
Advertisement

In a significant milestone for indigenous defence capabilities, the existing beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile ‘Astra’ was successfully tested today with an indigenously developed radio frequency (RF) seeker, fired from a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet.

Advertisement

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) jointly conducted the flight-test off the coast of Odisha, the Ministry of Defence said.

“During the tests, two launches were carried out against high-speed unmanned aerial targets at different ranges. In both cases, the missiles destroyed the targets with pinpoint accuracy,” the ministry stated.

Advertisement

All subsystems performed as expected during the trials, including the RF seeker, which has been designed and developed by DRDO. The flawless performance of the Astra weapon system was validated using flight data captured by tracking instruments deployed during the test.

A radio frequency seeker is a critical guidance component in modern missiles. It enables autonomous target tracking — allowing the missile to independently locate and follow a target, a feature known as “fire-and-forget” capability.

Advertisement

The Astra BVRAAM (Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile) has a range exceeding 100 km and is equipped with a state-of-the-art guidance and navigation system. More than 50 public and private sector industries, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), have contributed to the successful realisation of the weapon system alongside various DRDO laboratories.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the IAF and the industry partners involved in the development of the indigenous RF seeker and successful execution of the test.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts