IndiGo, Air India warn of flight delays over A320 software upgrade

Air travellers may experience disruptions on several domestic routes as Air India and IndiGo have issued advisories about potential delays following a new technical directive from Airbus for its global A320 family fleet.

In a post on X, Air India said it is aware of the Airbus directive, which requires a software and hardware realignment on part of its A320 fleet. The airline noted that the update will lead to longer turnaround times and could affect scheduled operations.

“This will result in a software/hardware realignment on a part of our fleet, leading to longer turnaround time and delays to our scheduled operations,” Air India wrote, adding that it regrets the inconvenience and urging passengers to check flight status before traveling. Customers can access updates through Air India’s website or by contacting its call centre.

The advisory comes shortly after Air India completed the retrofit programme for its legacy A320neo fleet. The airline announced that the last of 27 retrofitted aircraft has returned to service with redesigned cabin interiors and new livery. With the newly delivered A320neo aircraft and those added through the Vistara merger, Air India now operates 104 A320-family aircraft, all featuring upgraded or new interiors.

IndiGo issued a separate statement on X, stressing that “safety comes first—always.” The airline confirmed that it is carrying out the mandated Airbus updates across its A320 aircraft “with full diligence and care,” and warned that some flights may face slight schedule changes during the process.

IndiGo said its teams are available around the clock to assist with rebooking and provide travel updates, advising passengers to check the latest information on its app or website before heading to the airport.

Both carriers assured customers that they are working to minimise disruptions as they implement the precautionary measures required by Airbus.