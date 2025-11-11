DT
Home / India / IndiGo commences Delhi-Guangzhou flights

IndiGo commences Delhi-Guangzhou flights

For the airline, Delhi is the second city after Kolkata to have non-stop services to the Chinese city

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:09 PM Nov 11, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file
IndiGo has started direct flights from the national capital to Guangzhou.

For the airline, Delhi is the second city after Kolkata to have non-stop services to the Chinese city.

The carrier commenced daily, non-stop flights between Delhi and Guangzhou from November 10 and the services will be operated with the narrow-body A320 neo aircraft, according to a release on Tuesday.

With the latest addition, IndiGo now connects Delhi to 21 international destinations.

On October 26, flights resumed between Kolkata and Guangzhou.

China Eastern Airlines, on November 9, commenced direct Delhi-Shanghai flights.

Following the recent diplomatic initiatives, it was decided to resume direct flights between India and China.

Direct flights were operational between the two countries till early 2020 before being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Indian and Chinese carriers had direct services. The services remained suspended in view of the eastern Ladakh border row.

