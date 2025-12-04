DT
IndiGo expects stable flight ops to be fully restored by Feb 10 next year

IndiGo expects stable flight ops to be fully restored by Feb 10 next year

The civil aviation ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation hold a detailed review meeting with the airline officials

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:40 PM Dec 04, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Passengers wait at Swami Vivekananda Airport, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. PTI
IndiGo on Thursday informed aviation regulator DGCA that it will reduce flights from December 8 and stable flight operations will be fully restored by February 10, 2026.

Against the backdrop of significant IndiGo flight disruptions in the past few days, the civil aviation ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) held a detailed review meeting with the airline officials.

Flight disruptions were due to misjudgment, and planning gaps in implementing the second phase of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms as the crew requirements exceeded their anticipation, according to a statement issued by DGCA on a day when more than 500 flights were cancelled at various airports.

IndiGo has informed the regulator that corrective actions were under way, and stable flight operations will be fully restored by February 10, 2026 while more cancellations are expected in the next few days.

The airline will reduce flight operations from December 8 to minimise disruptions.

DGCA has asked IndiGo to submit a detailed roadmap covering projected crew recruitment viz-a-viz induction of aircraft as well as the plan for crew training, roster restructuring, safety-risk assessments, and mitigation measures.

"IndiGo is directed to submit the FDTL relaxations required to normalise the flight operations for DGCA review," the statement said.

