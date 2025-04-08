IndiGo flight diverted after elderly woman dies onboard

An IndiGo flight bound for Varanasi made an emergency landing at the airport in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after an 89-year-old woman died onboard, officials said on Monday.

The Mumbai-Varanasi flight made the unscheduled landing at the Chikalthana airport around 10 pm on Sunday, an official said.

Sushila Devi, a native of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, boarded the flight from Mumbai and started feeling unwell mid-air. The flight landed at the airport, around 350 km from Mumbai, and a medical team examined the woman, but she had already died, he said.

“IndiGo flight 6E-5028 was diverted to Aurangabad due to a medical emergency onboard. Despite prompt medical attention, the passenger’s condition did not improve and she was declared dead onboard,” the private airline said.