 IndiGo flight lands in ‘full emergency’ after bomb threat; all 172 passengers disembark safely : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • IndiGo flight lands in ‘full emergency’ after bomb threat; all 172 passengers disembark safely

IndiGo flight lands in ‘full emergency’ after bomb threat; all 172 passengers disembark safely

The flight lands at around 8.45 am and the passengers’ deplaning has been completed using the step ladder

IndiGo flight lands in ‘full emergency’ after bomb threat; all 172 passengers disembark safely

This is the second such incident involving an IndiGo flight in the past one week.



PTI

Mumbai, June 1

An IndiGo flight operating from Chennai to Mumbai with 172 people on board landed in “full emergency” conditions here on Saturday after it received a bomb threat, sources said.

The flight landed at around 8.45 am and the passengers’ deplaning has been completed using the step ladder, a source said.

This is the second such incident involving an IndiGo flight in the past one week. On May 28, an IndiGo Delhi-Varanasi flight had received an alleged bomb threat.

“Full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E5314, operating on Chennai-Mumbai route on Saturday after the pilot informed the Mumbai ATC of an alleged bomb threat to the aircraft,” the source said.

Confirming the alleged bomb threat to its Chennai-Mumbai flight, IndiGo said in a statement, “Upon landing in Mumbai, the crew followed protocol and the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay as per security agency guidelines.”        

All passengers have safely disembarked the aircraft, which is currently undergoing inspection, it said.

“Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area,” it added. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#IndiGo #Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Meta reveals how China-based network targeted India, Punjab and global Sikh community on Facebook and Instagram

2
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays arrest of Barjinder Singh Hamdard

3
Delhi

Ex-soldier collapses on stage swaying to ‘Maa tujhe salaam’, audience continued clapping thinking fall was part of act

4
India

Individuals refusing promotion tests, facing any disciplinary proceedings not entitled to assured career progression: AFT

5
Business

RBI shifts 100 tonnes of gold from vaults in UK to India

6
India

Centre issues avian influenza advisory after 4 states report outbreaks in poultry

7
Punjab

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Around 24 per cent voting recorded in Punjab till 11 am

8
Punjab

Liquor case for Rs 20... and your vote

9
Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora split ‘amicably' after dating for almost 5 years

10
Comment

Heed the cry from Khadoor Sahib

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Voting begins In Punjab's 13 seats, Chandigarh

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Around 24 per cent voting recorded in Punjab till 11 am

Amid tight security arrangements, polling begins at 7 am and...

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 25.03 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 11 am

Amid tight security arrangements, voting starts at 7 am and ...

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Nadda among early voters as polling begins for 4 Lok Sabha seats, 6 assembly by-elections in Himachal

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh records 31.94 per cent voter turnout till 11 am

Polling under way for 4 Lok Sabha seats, 6 Assembly by-elect...

Lok Sabha polls Phase 7: 11.31 per cent voter turnout till 9 am in 57 constituencies of 8 states

Lok Sabha polls Phase 7: 26.3 per cent voter turnout till 11 am in 57 constituencies of 8 states

Polling is being held for 57 constituencies spread across se...

Amid violence, Bengal's nine LS seats record 12.63 pc polling

Amid violence, West Bengal's 9 Lok Sabha seats record 12.94 per cent polling till 9 am


Cities

View All

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Elaborate security arrangements in place as 994 polling stations critical

Ban on smoking at polling booths

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar to witness four-corner contest

Aujla spent Rs 58.41L on poll campaign

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 25.03 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 11 am

​Serpentine queues of voters at colonies, villages in Chandigarh

6.59L Chandigarh voters to decide fate of 19 candidates today

Poll freebies: How to get carton of liquor for Rs 20

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari flags ‘deepfake’ video

‘Returning to jail for country’

‘Returning to jail for country’

Kejriwal claims on bad health are lies: BJP

Delhi wants Centre to help get water supply

Sanjay Camp, where getting tanker water is an ordeal

BJP accuses AAP of colluding with tanker mafia, holds protest

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

For ease of voting, Jalandhar administration sets up 97 model polling booths

7,500 polling staff leave for 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Paramilitary forces, drones for vigil in Jalandhar's 109 ‘vulnerable’ polling areas

Jalandhar villagers back farmers’ cause

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for Lok Sabha poll in Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib seats today

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for Lok Sabha poll in Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib seats today

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election machinery all geared up to greet voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Drones deployed for surveillance on poll eve

‘Panja reference my mistake, Almighty, people will forgive me’: AMRITA WARRING

Politics takes centre stage at village satth, farmers’ distress can cast its shadow on political scene

Hi-tech drones to keep eye on troublemakers in district

Hi-tech drones to keep eye on troublemakers in district

15 makeshift shops destroyed in Patiala fire