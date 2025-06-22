IndiGo flight sounds ‘Mayday’ over low fuel, diverted to B’luru

An IndiGo flight from Guwahati to Chennai was forced to make an emergency diversion to Bengaluru after the pilot declared “Mayday” due to low fuel level, sources said here on Saturday.

Advertisement

The incident occurred on June 19 when flight 6E 6764, en route to Chennai, couldn’t land at its destination on time because of heavy congestion at the Chennai airport. As the aircraft circled in a holding pattern waiting for clearance to land, its fuel reserves dipped to a critical level, prompting the pilot to issue the emergency call.

The flight was diverted to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, where it landed safely around 8.15 pm. All passengers alighted safely after the emergency landing.

Advertisement

Aviation sources confirmed “fuel Mayday” was declared in line with standard safety procedures. IndiGo has not yet issued a statement regarding the incident.