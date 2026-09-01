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Home / India / IndiGo Goa-Delhi flight returns to airport after mid-air engine failure, lands safely

IndiGo Goa-Delhi flight returns to airport after mid-air engine failure, lands safely

The flight’s departure for Delhi has been rescheduled for 3:30 pm, subject to aircraft clearance and operational requirements.

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:14 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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An IndiGo Goa-Delhi flight returned to Goa airport and made a safe landing on Tuesday after reporting an engine failure mid-air, prompting Air Traffic Control (ATC) to declare a full emergency, sources said.

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IndiGo flight 6E 2102 departed from Goa at 9:16 am for Delhi. After an issue with one of the aircraft’s engines was reported, the flight was routed back to Goa.

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According to sources, ATC declared a full emergency at around 9:30 am as the aircraft turned back towards Goa for a precautionary landing.

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The aircraft landed safely on Runway 28 at 9:51 am and was fully parked at Stand 6. ATC subsequently terminated the full emergency at 10:03 am.

All passengers disembarked safely and were accommodated in the boarding area, sources said.

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IndiGo flight turns back over Maharashtra coast

Data from aviation tracking platform Flightradar24 showed the aircraft turning back towards Goa from over the coast of southern Maharashtra. The aircraft was flying at an altitude of around 14,000 feet when it began its return to the airport.

The flight’s departure for Delhi has been rescheduled for 3:30 pm, subject to aircraft clearance and operational requirements.

Further details regarding the nature of the reported engine issue were not immediately available.

The incident comes amid heightened attention on aviation safety, with technical issues during flights often prompting aircraft to return to the departure airport as a precautionary measure.

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