IndiGo launches ‘Lite’ fare for cabin baggage-only passengers from July 15

IndiGo on Wednesday launched a new entry-level fare category, 'IndiGo Lite', aimed at passengers travelling only with cabin baggage and looking to pay solely for the services they use.

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The move comes as India's largest airline sharpens its focus on price-sensitive travellers and seeks to expand its portfolio of customised fare products amid rising demand for flexible and low-cost travel options.

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The new fare will be available for bookings made through IndiGo's direct channels, including its website, mobile application and contact centre, from July 1 for travel commencing July 15.

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"IndiGo Lite will be offered across domestic and international non-stop routes and will be applicable on one-way, round-trip and multi-city bookings for both adult and child passengers," said the airline officials.

Under the new fare structure, passengers will be entitled to carry up to 7 kg of cabin baggage and will receive an automatically assigned seat without any additional charge. However, the fare does not include check-in baggage or other optional services by default.

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Passengers opting for the Lite fare will have the flexibility to purchase add-on services such as check-in baggage, preferred seats, onboard meals and priority airport services including Fast Forward, either through the airline's digital platforms or at the airport up to one hour before departure.

The airline said customers travelling under the new fare category would continue to earn and redeem BluChip loyalty points, ensuring access to the benefits of its rewards programme across all fare products.

Announcing the launch, IndiGo Chief Strategy Officer Aloke Singh said the new offering had been designed for passengers travelling light and seeking greater control over their travel spending.

He said the airline was continuously refining its product offerings to align with changing customer expectations while making air travel more accessible and affordable.

With the addition of Lite, IndiGo's '6E Ways to Fly' portfolio now comprises Saver, Flexi Plus, IndiGo UpFront, IndiGoStretch, Stretch+ and Lite, giving customers a wider range of options based on their budget, comfort requirements and travel preferences.

The launch comes at a time when airlines globally are increasingly introducing unbundled fare models that allow passengers to customise services and pay only for the amenities they choose to use.